Leeds weather forecast: Rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

The weather in Leeds is set to a mixed bag on Friday 6 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

Light rain will hit from 8am onwards and continue throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see rain ease off by around 2pm, turning to bright sunshine throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will continue to see sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 10 September to Thursday 19 September said: “Although a few showers may affect the far southeast during Tuesday, most areas will stay dry with some sunshine for a time.

“Outbreaks of rain will move into northwestern areas through the afternoon and it will become windy, with a chance of coastal gales later.

“The remainder of the week is likely to stay rather changeable.”