Leeds weather forecast: Rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 19 June, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will begin with rain, easing my mid-morning. The rest of the morning will be overcast. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will increase during the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 5pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 23 June to Tuesday 2 July said: “On Sunday most places will start fine, bright, and dry and remain so through much of the day, especially in northern and eastern parts.

“Temperatures will recover to normal or be locally warm.

“However, for southwestern and western parts heavy rain and some strong winds should arrive during the day as low pressure moves towards the UK from the southwest.”