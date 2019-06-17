Leeds weather forecast:  Rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 17 June, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Rain will ease by 10am, with cloud throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see cloud, with light rain from 3pm onwards. The temperature will increase to 18C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

The evening will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tuesday will then be cloudy throughout the day, but it will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 21 June to Sunday 30 June said: “Showers are likely in the north on Friday, some heavy and thundery, whilst it should remain drier further south.

“A ridge of high pressure should then bring a good deal of fine and at times sunny weather next weekend, before showery rain arrives in the west later on Sunday.”