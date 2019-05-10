Leeds weather forecast: Rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning is set to see light rain throughout most of the morning. The temperature will reach 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be overcast throughout, but light rain is set to return from 4pm onwards. The temperature will climb, reaching its peak of 9C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunny intervals during the morning, changing to light showers by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 23 May said: “High pressure will dominate the weather across the UK into next week, which will give predominately fine, dry and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn chilly with the risk of patchy rural frost, also some isolated mist and fog patches.”