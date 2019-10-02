Leeds weather forecast: Rain finally clears but temperatures dropping to 2 degrees

Have your say

After a crisp start to the morning bright sunshine is expected in Leeds on Wednesday, October 2.

A month worth of rainfall fell in the UK yesterday but the heavy showers have finally cleared, leaving behind chilly temperatures.

There is still a flood alert in place for the Middle River Aire catchment, near Hunslet, where water levels are high after yesterday's torrential rain.

River levels are expected to fall below the flood risk threshold today and the warning removed.

What will the weather be like today?

It has been a chilly start to Wednesday in Leeds, with light winds and plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 5C.

It will remain dry throughout the day with sunny intervals.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and overnight?

Leeds will remain dry and largely clear this evening and tonight.

Winds will ease leading to a cold night with widespread grass frost in some locations.

Minimum temperatures could be as low as 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

It will be dry and bright for much of Thursday, with light winds and increasing amounts of hazy sunshine.

It will become windy during the evening, particularly in higher areas of the city, with heavy rain forecast during the night.

Maximum temperature 13C.

What is the long term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office forecast for Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6 says: "Breezy with rain and showers on Friday, slowly improving.

"Drier, brighter on Saturday, with sunshine and scattered showers.

"Increasingly cloudy on Sunday, with persistent and sometimes heavy rain."

