Leeds weather forecast: Mixed start but this is when bright sunshine will hit Leeds

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 20 August, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloudy conditions. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with bright sunshine from 2pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and light showers. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 24 August to Monday 2 September said: “There is a lot of uncertainty at this stage for the weekend's weather, but we will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, where it will often be wet and windy with a risk of coastal gales.

“For the rest of the UK though it may well be a largely dry and bright weekend. Temperatures will generally be above average across the south, but remaining closer to normal in the north.”