After the intense heat wave we saw in July, there has been little else but showers across the month of August.

Thunderstorms, torrential rain and floods hit the UK this month with temperatures drastically dropping across the UK.

This weekend is set to steer clear of rain after heavy showers during most of August.

But things seem to be looking up over the next few days with no rain currently predicted across the three-day weekend.

Saturday is set to heat up and reach 21C, perfect for enjoying the tail end of festival season at Bramham Park's Leeds Festival.

Sunday stays a comfortable temperature, reaching up to 19C.

On bank holiday Monday temperatures remain the same at 19C, rounding off August with clear skies and sunny intervals.

So far there is no rain forecast for the weekend.

Here is the full forecast for Leeds for the next few days:

Today: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by the evening - highs of 19C.

Saturday: Sunny intervals - highs of 21C.

Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy late afternoon - highs of 19C.

Monday: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning - highs of 19C.