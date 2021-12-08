Leeds weather forecast hour-by-hour for today
Winds will ease across Leeds later today but it will remain cold, cloudy and unsettled.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 11:45 am
Here is the hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Leeds today (Dec 8):
12pm - 70 per cent chance of rain - 6C - wind 32mph
1pm - 70 per cent chance of rain - 6C - wind 33mph
2pm - Cloudy - 6C - wind 29mph
3pm - Cloudy - 6C - wind 25mph
4pm - Cloudy - 6c - wind 23mph
5pm - Cloudy - 6C - wind 23mph
6pm - 60 per cent chance of rain - 6C - wind 19mph
7pm - Cloudy - 6C - wind 18mph
8pm - Cloudy - 5C - wind 15mph
9pm - Cloudy - 5C - wind 14mph
10pm - Cloudy - 5C - wind 12mph
11pm - Clear - 5C - wind 13mph