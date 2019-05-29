Leeds weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit - this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine, rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin sunny, with cloud from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will remain overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see light rain hit from 5pm onwards, turning to heavy rain at 6pm. A mixture of light and heavy rain will then continue throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 5pm and remain so throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then be overcast throughout the day, changing to light rain by early evening. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 2 June to Tuesday 11 June said: “Sunday will see warm conditions for many areas, locally very warm in the southeast where the brightest conditions are likely. It could also feel quite humid.

“Scattered thundery showers may break out during Sunday, with cooler fresher conditions already in the northwest spreading southeast to most, if not all parts by Monday.”