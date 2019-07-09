Leeds weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit as Met Office issues warnings for thunderstorms

The weather is set to be dull on Tuesday 9 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be dull on Tuesday 9 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly overcast, with heavy rain between 9am and 10am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see light rain hit at 2pm, turning heavy from 3om onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 19C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see light rain ease by 7pm, remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see light rain, which will change to cloud by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 21C.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is currently in place on Thursday. The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 13 July to Monday 22 July said: “Saturday and Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although a few showers will develop during the day, especially across central and eastern areas.”

“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells. Temperatures will be near normal, but locally warm in the sunnier parts of the south and southwest.

“Through the following week Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west.”