After a weekend of sunny spells, the Autumn weather made its mark on Monday, September 27.

Very wet and windy conditions began in the morning, with the rain set to continue into the evening, according to the Met Office.

The heavy downpour is set to ease into sunny spells and blustery showers by the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a rainy start to the week in Leeds.

The Met Office said it will be a breezy Monday night with further showers at times.

But how does the weather look for the rest of the week?

Here is the full range Met Office forecast for this week:

It is set to be a bright start to the day on Tuesday, September 28.

As the day progresses, it will begin to cloud over with showers and longer spells of rain.

It will feel much cooler than of late, the Met Office said, with maximum temperatures of 15 degrees.

Wednesday will be bright but windy, with early rain clearing east.

Further rain and showers spreading eastwards is expected on Thursday and Friday with some brightness at times.

Temperatures are set to be near or slightly below average.

The Met Office's long range forecast, which looks from Friday onwards to October 10, states that a low pressure system to the north of the UK will bring heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms for all.

This will bring bands of rain, heavy at times, interspersed with cooler and showery periods but some sunny spells too.

The temperatures are most likely to be slightly below average for this time of the year during the start of the period, but will gradually return to near average later.