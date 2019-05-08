Leeds weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

This morning will see rain throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see heavy, continuous rain throughout. The temperature will remain at 8C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see rain become lighter by around 7pm, but continue throughout the evening. The temperature will dip to 7C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to be overcast, but dry throughout most of the day, with the chance of light showers between 12pm and 1pm. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 12 May - Tuesday 21 May said: “Sunday will be largely dry with sunny spells, after a chilly start with a touch of rural frost.

“High pressure looks set to become established across the UK into next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.”