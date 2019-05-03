Leeds weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see heavy rain from 9am onwards. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see light rain ease, turning cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will climb to its peak of 9C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will hit from 7pm until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 5C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to be brighter, with sunshine throughout most of the day. Light rain is set to hit from 12pm until around 3pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 7 May to Thursday 16 May said: “Cloudy skies will tend to increase from the southwest through Tuesday, with some outbreaks of rain.

“The rain may turn heavy in the southwest, with the risk of gales mainly in the south and southwest.

“However, some northern areas will stay in a brighter but showery regime, with a risk of thunder in the far north.”