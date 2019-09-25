Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy with more rain this evening

Have your say

After a cloudy start with scattered showers, more rain is forecast for Leeds on Wednesday September 25.

Yesterday's heavy downpours caused difficult driving conditions and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

More showers are forecast for Wednesday 25 September

What will the weather be like today?

After a foggy start with isolated showers, the rain is expected to clear into the morning.

The Met Office predicts cloudy conditions until 6pm.

Temperatures will rise to 17C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and overnight?

More light showers are forecast from 6pm to 9pm this evening.

Overnight, the rain will clear with overcast conditions until 2am.

Temperatures around 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?​

Heavy rain is expected in the early hours of Thursday morning, but downpours should clear by 10am to leave a day of sunshine and shattered showers.

Showers will become increasingly isolated during the afternoon and it will remain breezy.

Maximum temperatures of 18C.

What is the weekend forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office outlook for Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29 says: "Staying unsettled over the next few days.

"Sunny spells and scattered showers Friday and Saturday.

"A spell of more persistent rain on Sunday morning followed by frequent heavy showers. Breezy."

