Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will return

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 16 July, with cloud, sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 21C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, with bright skies from 3pm onwards. The temperature will continue to rise during the afternoon, reaching its peak of 24C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 19C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy during most of the day, changing to heavy rain by early evening. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 July to Monday 29 July said: “It will be unsettled this coming weekend, with rain clearing the northeast on Saturday.

“The rain will be followed by sunny spells and scattered, heavy showers, with the risk of thunderstorms.

“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average, but it will be warm in the south and east.

“While there will be a few showers in the northeast on Sunday, many areas will be drier, with sunny spells.”