Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when sunshine will return

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly dull on Tuesday 3 September, with cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is then set to be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then be brighter, with plenty of sunny spells throughout the day, interspersed by cloud and the chance of light showers late in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 7 September to Monday 16 September said: “The weekend will be unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain.

“Then drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably arrive in the west and northwest of the UK, before slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.

“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights under clear skies. Into next week, confidence quickly becomes low.”