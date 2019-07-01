Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when bright sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 1 July, with cloud and some sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be mostly cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with some small sunny intervals between 3pm and 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 14C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 July to Sunday 14 July said: “Friday will be dry and sunny for southern and eastern parts of the UK.

“It will be a cloudier day for northern and northwestern parts with a risk of some isolated showery outbreaks. Winds will be light.

“As we head through early July there is a good signal for high pressure to become dominant.

“The position of the high pressure will determine cloud amounts and where the highest temperatures are most likely.”