Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when rain could spoil plans later

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 12 August, with sunshine, some cloud and light rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see light rain hit from 6pm until around 7pm, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 16 August to Sunday 25 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“This is likely to bring spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, especially in the west or northwest.

“These will be interspersed by brighter and showery interludes across the UK. It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west.”