Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 12 September, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see overcast conditions throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see wall-to-wall sunshine throughout. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 15 September to Tuesday 24 September said: “The middle of September is likely to be widely settled and dry with light winds and plenty of sunshine, especially in the south of the UK.

“There will be a greater chance for windier conditions, some rain and a few showers in the north, particularly for northern Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be near average by day, although warm in the southeast at first, and cool by night with air frosts likely in prone locations.”