Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Leeds is set to a mixed bag on Thursday 5 September, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see cloud from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see a burst of bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see light rain changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 8 September to Tuesday 17 September said: “It should be a chilly and bright start to Sunday for many and remaining largely dry too. Cloud builds through the afternoon but there should still be some bright or sunny spells.

“Perhaps breezy with light rain in the far northwest.

“Next week will probably be rather changeable with spells of rain. Some drier, brighter and quieter interludes expected too, these most frequent in the south.”