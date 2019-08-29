Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 29 August, with sunny spells and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 29 August, with sunny spells and cloud

This morning is set to see bright sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is then set to see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 2 September to Wednesday 11 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”