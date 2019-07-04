Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 4 July, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be bright on Thursday 4 July, with sunshine throughout the day.

This morning will see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine, before turning cloudy from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.



What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 8 July to Wednesday 17 July said: “This period will start with predominantly dry and warm weather in the south, but a slightly more changeable look further north, with occasional rain or showers and breezier conditions.

“By midweek, a slightly more unsettled spell of weather looks most likely, with sunny spells and showers.

“Some of these could be heavy and thundery, accompanied by stronger winds at times, especially in the south, compared to the start of the period.

“Temperatures will be on the warm side in central and southern parts, but closer to average further north.”