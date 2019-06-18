Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 18 June, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see bright sunshine, with cloud creeping in from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be cloudy. The temperature will increase to its peak of 20C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout the morning, changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 22 June to Monday 1 July said: “Saturday should see a fair amount of settled and sunny weather as a ridge of high pressure builds across the south of the UK, with scattered showers becoming mostly confined to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“High pressure will give way to another Atlantic low pressure through Sunday and into the following week bringing changeable weather with bands of rain crossing most areas at times, but more especially affecting northern and western parts.”