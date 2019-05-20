Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout the morning, becoming cloudier after 11am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some spells of sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June said: “Friday is likely to be a showery day with variable but often large amounts of cloud.

“Any sunny spells may trigger heavy showers with a risk of thunder and showers may merge to give longer spells of rain across the north and the far south.

“Temperatures should be near to normal. This changeable weather is expected to continue into the Bank Holiday weekend with strong winds and spells of rain likely, at first, before clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.”