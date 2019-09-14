Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures rise

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright on Saturday 14 September, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright on Saturday 14 September, with sunshine throughout the day

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 17 September to Thursday 26 September said: “Tuesday starts cloudy with some drizzle in the south. This will gradually clear with sunny spells developing for most, although showers are likely in the north.

“The rest of the week sees predominantly settled conditions across the UK, with any wet and windy weather confined to the far north. There'll be some warm sunshine by day, but some chilly nights with overnight fog patches possible.

“This weather pattern is likely to continue through the rest of the period, with drier and more settled conditions probable for many, especially across the south, while any windier conditions with rain or showers most likely across the north.”