Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures rise

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 2 July, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly sunny throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine, before becoming cloudier from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach 16C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 15C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 July to Monday 15 July said: “Early cloud in the south on Saturday should soon clear leaving sunny spells.

“Breezy in the east, with perhaps a few showers, but generally dry across the rest of the UK.

“By Sunday there's a risk of some thundery showers in the southwest, with settled weather continuing elsewhere. Temperatures near normal for most, but locally rather cool in the north.”