Leeds set to get respite from wet weather as sunshine forecast for rest of the week

South Yorkshire was one of the worst hit places during the flooding this week. Credit: Tom Maddick/SWNS

Met Office weather forecaster Marco Petanga said the weather on Saturday would be "much improved" for the areas which were affected by heavy downpours and floods on Friday, particularly in South Yorkshire.

And despite a cold start this morning, the weather in Leeds, and across the country, is set to improve over the next week.

The Met Office forecast for the city is for dry weather with sunny spells and temperatures of up to eight degrees for the rest of the week.

Yorkshire and the Midlands were among the areas worst affected by heavy downpours on Thursday and Friday.

Sheffield had 84mm of rain over 36 hours, which is almost the average monthly rainfall for Yorkshire, Mr Petanga said. Gringley on the Hill in Nottinghamshire had 65mm of rain in that time.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to visit flood-hit areas of South Yorkshire on Saturday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Matlock in Derbyshire on Friday.

During the visit, Mr Johnson said the widespread flooding across the UK "is not looking like something we need to escalate to the level of a national emergency".

Mr Johnson said the Government will "certainly stand by ready to help" after the country was hit by deluge of water described as "almost biblical" by residents in Toll Bar, near Doncaster.

His visit came after the death of a woman who was reportedly swept away by floodwater as parts of the Midlands and northern England were battered by a month's worth of rain in one day.

The body of the woman, who has not been identified, was recovered in Darley Dale, near Matlock, at about 10.40am on Friday, Derbyshire Police said.