Leeds set for heavy rain as yellow warning is put in place on Sunday

A yellow warning has been put in place in Leeds as the city as Met office wants there will be heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

The warning is in place from 12.15am until 8pm, meaning rain can be expected throughout the day.

Met Office officials say this heavy rain may cause some localised flooding and travel disruption.

According to the forecaster, Sunday will start off fine with some sunny spells.

However, isolated showers are warned throughout the day - in particular in the afternoon.

Despite the rain, it is set to be very warm.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 22 degrees.

