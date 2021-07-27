The 'yellow' warning has been issued by the Met Office and covers from 9am on Monday (July 27) to the end of July 28.

The warning states: "Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures.

A Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued across Leeds as residents took to social media to report thunder crackling across the city.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes."

The new warning comes just days after a heatwave across Yorkshire.

Many took to social media to complain.

One Twitter user said: "It's bucketing down in Leeds with thunder and lightening!"

Another added: "This weather is crazy. It was boiling last week, now this."