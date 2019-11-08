Leeds residents left without water on Friday due to burst main
Residents in Leeds have been left without water due to a burst main.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:30 am
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:31 am
Homes in LS10 have been affected - as Yorkshire Water warned customers they may be left without water or low pressure.
On their live grid, Yorkshire Water issued a statement which said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to a burst main.
"We're urgently working on repairs.
"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."
Yorkshire Water are on site and dealing with the problem.
The burst water main was reported shortly after 7am.