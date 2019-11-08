Leeds residents left without water on Friday due to burst main

Homes in LS10 have been affected - as Yorkshire Water warned customers they may be left without water or low pressure.

On their live grid, Yorkshire Water issued a statement which said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to a burst main.

"We're urgently working on repairs.

Burst Water Main

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Yorkshire Water are on site and dealing with the problem.