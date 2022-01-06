Leeds had been braced for the possibility of snow and sleet today after waking up to frost following freezing conditions last night.

The Met Office now expects any sleet and snow to gradually turn to rain in the afternoon, with very strong winds and possibly gales over high ground. The maximum temperature if forecast to reach 4C.

The forecast for this evening is scattered cloud and outbreaks of rain. It will be cold again overnight with rain turning to snow, particularly over high ground to the west. There will be some clear spells by dawn and a frosty start to the day. The minimum temperature overnight is expected to be -1C.

Another night of sub-zero temperatures is forecast in Leeds. Picture: Andrew McCaren/SWNS

What's the forecast hour by hour for Leeds for the rest of the day?

Noon - Sleet, 50 per cent chance of rain, temperature 2C.

1pm - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain, temperature 2C.

2pm - Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain, temperature 3C.

3pm - Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain, temperature 3C.

4pm - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain, temperature 4C.

5pm - Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain, temperature 5C.

6pm - Heavy showers, 60 per cent chance of rain, temperature 5C.

7pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, temperature 5C.

8pm - Light showers, 30 per cent chance of rain, temperature 5C.

9pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, temperature 4C.

10pm - Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, temperature 4C.

11pm - Light showers, 40 per cent chance of rain, temperature 4C.

What's the outlook like for the rest of the week?

Friday: Wintry showers across much of the region, but staying dry and sunny along the coasts. Breezy and feeling cold. Widespread frost again overnight. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Overcast with rain, briefly snow over hills, on Saturday, clearing late afternoon. Wintry showers returning in the west. Mostly dry and bright Sunday. Cloudy with rain on Monday, turning milder.