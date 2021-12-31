The Met Office predicts an unsettled weekend with strong winds, sunshine and showers.

Here is the forecast in full:

After heavy downpours last night, we can expect fresh and gusty winds on Friday morning, accompanied by cloud and the chance of rain across some parts of the city.

Temperatures will be as high as 13C.

Sunny intervals are forecast for the afternoon and New Year's Eve revellers can enjoy mild temperatures overnight, with the chance of showers from 3am.

New Year's Day looks promising so far - cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon, with temperatures around 12C.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy, changing to light showers by lunchtime. Temperatures will be a little cooler at around 10C.

But how does the weather look for the rest of the month?

Here is the long-range Met Office forecast for the North:

"Temperatures are expected to fall to around or slightly below average early next week with overnight frost becoming more widespread for a time.

"Some wintry showers with snow to fairly low levels is possible in the north with cloud and rain clearing to drier and brighter conditions further south.

"This regime is likely to be short-lived though as a return to a milder, unsettled pattern with Atlantic weather systems moving across the country is expected through the second half of next week onwards.

"This will likely bring spells of rain, occasional snow to hills in the north, accompanied by strong winds at times. Overall, temperatures are expected to be above average, although some temporary colder periods are likely."