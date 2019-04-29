Leeds May bank holiday weather: three day weekend forecast

The first bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Leeds be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 3 May to Sunday 12 May said: “During the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with some sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some unsettled and windier conditions later.”

Daytime temperatures are also more likely to become warm again by the end of the weekend, but nights might be quite cold, with some late frost likely.

“How long the settled weather continues is uncertain and there remains a chance of spells of wet, windy and cooler weather at times, especially in the west and north,” adds the Met Office.

Saturday (4 May)

Saturday is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine during the morning, with a temperature of around 8C.

Early afternoon will see sunshine turn to cloud, with light showers from 1pm onwards.

The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by early afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the day.

The evening will be cloudy but dry, with an overnight temperature of 2C.

Sunday (5 May)

Sunday in Leeds will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C, which will reach its peak by 4pm.

The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 5C.

Monday (6 May)

Monday is set to see light cloud throughout the day, accompanied by a gentle breeze.

The temperature will be slightly warmer, with a peak of 15C, which will be reached by early afternoon and remain so throughout the rest of the day. Overnight temperature of 8C.