Leeds has lapped up the sunshine and warm weather over the last few days as temperatures reached 28C in some parts of the city today (Tuesday).

Even by 11pm tonight they could still be in the 20s and more with another warm day forecast for tomorrow.

However, with a few showers predicted for Thursday and Friday and the sun set to be replaced by clouds and cooler temperatures on the thermometer - Leeds was sure to make the most of it.

1. Working on it Waitress Daisy Aigbe-Joseph, at Banyan Bar & Kitchen, City Square, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

2. Ice cool Mackenzie Oldfield, Oscar Bromley, Jay Kelsey, and Connor Gelder, cooling down with an ice-cream in Leeds city centre. Photo: James Hardisty

3. Sunny smiles Alex Thomas and Rachel-Amey, of Leeds, having fun whilst shopping in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

4. Outdoor gallery Alison Colston, stops to admire the photography exhibition on Victoria Gardens in front of Leeds Art Gallery and the Henry Moore Insitute on The Headrow in Leeds city centre. Photo: James Hardisty