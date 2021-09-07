Leeds shoppers Alex Thomas and Rachel-Amey snap away in the sunshine.

Leeds laps up the September sunshine as city makes the most of the heatwave

The weather forecasters did not disappoint when they predicted we were in for a last gasp summer heatwave.

By Emma Ryan
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:49 pm

Leeds has lapped up the sunshine and warm weather over the last few days as temperatures reached 28C in some parts of the city today (Tuesday).

Even by 11pm tonight they could still be in the 20s and more with another warm day forecast for tomorrow.

However, with a few showers predicted for Thursday and Friday and the sun set to be replaced by clouds and cooler temperatures on the thermometer - Leeds was sure to make the most of it.

1. Working on it

Waitress Daisy Aigbe-Joseph, at Banyan Bar & Kitchen, City Square, Leeds.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. Ice cool

Mackenzie Oldfield, Oscar Bromley, Jay Kelsey, and Connor Gelder, cooling down with an ice-cream in Leeds city centre.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. Sunny smiles

Alex Thomas and Rachel-Amey, of Leeds, having fun whilst shopping in Leeds.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

4. Outdoor gallery

Alison Colston, stops to admire the photography exhibition on Victoria Gardens in front of Leeds Art Gallery and the Henry Moore Insitute on The Headrow in Leeds city centre.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2