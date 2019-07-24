Leeds hit by huge overnight thunderstorm as hot temperatures set to continue

Have your say

One of the hottest days of the year lead to an incredible sight overnight as a huge thunderstorm hit Leeds.

Thunder and lightening struck the city in the early hours of this morning (July 24).

cc Katie Lincoln-Squires

People across Leeds were left in awe as huge bolts shot across the sky, with many sharing pictures and video they had captured on social media.

One woman said: "I am loving it. Sitting on balcony watching the most spectacular light show whilst enjoying the really cool breeze and listening to the thunder. No rain yet tho."

Another man added: "God has got a faulty lightbulb up there!"

The weather is expected to be very warm again today, with highs of up to 26 degrees.

Any lingering thunderstorms are expected to clear by the end of this morning, with a chance of fog tonight.