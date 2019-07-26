Leeds heatwave: This is when heavy rain will hit as Met Office issues weather warnings

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to see the heatwave continue on Friday 26 July, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

However, conditions will become wetter as the day continues.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, turning cloudier at 10am. The temperature will reach 24C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see mostly bright sunshine, with some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 25C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will turn cloudier, with light rain set to hit from 6pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 20C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see rain throughout the day, with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for rain from 12pm on Saturday (27 July) until 3pm on Sunday (28 July). Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 July to Thursday 8 August said: “Outbreaks of rain and showers are likely in western and northern parts of the UK on Tuesday with brisk winds, but drier and brighter weather is expected in the east.

“The rest of the period looks likely to see a northwest/southeast split in the weather across the UK.

“This will give outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy, and strong winds at times across northwestern parts, with the south and especially the southeast, likely to remain warm or very warm, with the risk of some showers, but mostly dry with sunny spells.”