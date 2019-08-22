Leeds Festival weather forecast including hour-by-hour for Thursday as fans arrive

Have your say

Leeds Festival is upon us and fans are heading to the site for a huge weekend.

Foo Fighters and The 1975 are among the headliners for the annual festival.

Light showers changing to cloudy by early evening are expected on Thursday as revellers start to arrive.

There is a high chance of rain at around lunchtime but by late afternoon the chance drops to lower than 5%.

The temperature is expected to hit a high of 21 degrees.

Sunset is at 20:21 according to the Met Office.

THURSDAY:

09.00

15 degrees

Chance of rain: 40%

10.00

16 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

11.00

16 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

12.00

17 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

13.00

17 degrees

Chance of rain: 40%

14.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

15.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: 70%

16.00

19 degrees

Chance of rain: 50%

17.00

20 degrees

Chance of rain: 30%

18.00

20 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

19.00

20 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

20.00

19 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

21.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

22.00

18 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%

23.00

17 degrees

Chance of rain: >5%