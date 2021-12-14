The BBC has released its weather forecast for Christmas Day in Leeds this week, predicting that there will be no white Christmas this year despite hopes earlier this month.

After storm Arwen brought in a light dusting of snow in Leeds last month, many were eagerly awaiting the arrival of more snowy weather as Christmas reared its head.

However instead the BBC is now predicting a relatively mild day with sunny spells throughout.

On average BBC forecasters say that temperatures in Leeds on Christmas Day will peak at around 5C with a few rays of sunshine intermittently.

It is also unlikely that Leeds will see rain, with only a 15% chance of drizzle predicted.

With lows of 2C towards the late afternoon and an early sunset, it may be best for keen walkers to get their Christmas stroll in before lunchtime to avoid the colder winds.

Here is the full long range forecast for the Christmas period provided by the Met Office:

Saturday 18 December - Monday 27 December

Through this period, high pressure, already across southern areas, is expected to build further north, pushing the remaining wind and rain away.

Here any rain will be light, giving a much drier second half to December for all and winds expected to be predominantly calm.

Although rather cloudy at first, cloud amounts should reduce through the period, especially in the south and southeast.

Temperatures near average to start, and locally mild in the north, although they will tend to become colder in time for Christmas, especially in southern areas.

As a result, the risk of frost and fog increases, the fog slow to clear through the mornings, and perhaps lasting all day in some places.