Leeds Bus Station floods as city is deluged by heavy rain
Leeds Bus Station flooded this afternoon (Thursday) after the city was deluged with heavy rain.
Footage taken by Tracey Simpson-Laing shows water pouring from beneath a tile in the station floor.
She said the station was flooded "from inside and out".
Heavy rain battered the city for around an hour at 5pm.
The Met Office had issued a thunderstorm notice, warning that flooding was possible.
There was also flash flooding in Central Arcade.
Flamingos Coffee House, based in the arcade, tweeted: "Flash flooding hit us today at Flamingos- no serious damage but with an early start tomorrow to finish the clean up, we will be open as usual at 10am. Sorry we had to close this afternoon!! Just what we needed..."
Pictures were also posted to Facebook of flooding in the car park of Victoria Leeds.
Light showers are forecast for much of tomorrow afternoon.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe