Leeds August bank holiday weekend 2019 weather: Bright sunshine forecast as temperatures set to soar

This weekend will see the final bank holiday weekend of the year - but will the weather be sunny and warm of bleak and grey?

Temperatures are set to rise in the UK over the bank holiday weekend, with the Met Office forecast for Yorkshire explaining that it will be “Fine and dry over the bank holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“Becoming very warm by day, but cool overnight in sheltered rural spots.”

Saturday (24 Aug)

Saturday is set to see bright sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures rising as the day progresses.

The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm, continuing to rise throughout the afternoon, reaching its peak of 26C by 4pm.

Saturday evening will remain dry and warm, dipping to 20C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 15C.

Sunday (25 Aug)

Sunday is set to be cloudy during the morning, clearing to bright sunshine by 4pm.

The temperature will remain warm, reaching 20C by 12pm and its peak of 26C by 4pm.

Sunday evening will remain dry and warm, dipping to 19C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 14C.

Monday (26 Aug)

Monday will then see bright wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day.

The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm, rising to its peak of 22C by 4pm and remaining sunny throughout the afternoon.

Early evening will then see bursts of pure sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the remainder of the evening.

The temperature will dip to 17C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 14C.