'It looks photoshopped!' Amazing photo captures Leeds Bradford Airport and city centre

Have your say

An amateur photographer has stunned people from Leeds with an 'impossible' shot of Leeds Bradford Airport and the city centre.

Many Leedsplace users could not believe the shot was real when Steve Davey posted it on the community group earlier this week.

Another of Steve's images.

-> The amazing image taken when Leeds train station's concourse was a car park

The stunning photo was taken from Beacon Hill on Otley Chevin, which is next to the old Yorkgate Quarry.

One commenter said: "This can't just be one picture from the topography of the land, you just wouldn't see all these in one shot."

While another said: "You can't see Leeds like that from the airport."

Someone else added: "This pic looks photo shopped. If it's real, I'm very impressed!"

Steve replied: "I can assure you it's real."

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "It was taken from the highest point on the Chevin with a Panasonic Lumix FZ330 which has a 25 to 600mm lens."

"I'm from Otley. Photography is a hobby and I've been taking photos seriously for about six years."

-> Yorkshire Evening Post photographer marks 50 years at work in Leeds

A commenter on Leedsplace said: "That is a great pic. Must be at least eight miles from the plane to the student accommodation at the top of Claypit Lane.

"Can’t quite work out the angle but perhaps best not to over analyse!"

"This hurts my brain," another said.

Another said: "When a photographer is so skilled people think the image is fake, quite an accolade!"

We agree that it is a stunning image!