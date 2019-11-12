Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds

There will be showers throughout the day, according to the Met Office.

In the afternoon, it will be breezy with strong winds.

The minimum temperature will be minus one degrees.

Leeds weather forecast for Tuesday 12.

11am

Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain. Seven degrees.

12pm

Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain. Seven degrees.

1pm

It will be overcast with temperatures of seven degrees.

2pm

There will be a sunny intervals and less than a five per cent chance of rain.

3pm

There will be a sunny intervals and less than a five per cent chance of rain.

4pm

There will be a sunny intervals and less than a five per cent chance of rain.

5pm

From 5pm it will become cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.

6pm

Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.​

7pm

Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.​

8pm

Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.​ Temperatures drop slightly to six degrees

9pm

Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.​

10pm

Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.​ Temperatures drop slightly to five degrees.

11pm