Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds
It is set to be a chilly one in Leeds today as strong winds hit the city.
There will be showers throughout the day, according to the Met Office.
In the afternoon, it will be breezy with strong winds.
The minimum temperature will be minus one degrees.
11am
Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain. Seven degrees.
12pm
Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain. Seven degrees.
1pm
It will be overcast with temperatures of seven degrees.
2pm
There will be a sunny intervals and less than a five per cent chance of rain.
3pm
There will be a sunny intervals and less than a five per cent chance of rain.
4pm
There will be a sunny intervals and less than a five per cent chance of rain.
5pm
From 5pm it will become cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.
6pm
Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.
7pm
Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.
8pm
Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain. Temperatures drop slightly to six degrees
9pm
Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.
10pm
Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain. Temperatures drop slightly to five degrees.
11pm
Cloudy but there will remain a less than five per cent chance of rain.