Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast with flood warnings issued as city battered by rain

Leeds rain

The Flood Information Service has warned that flooding is possible in areas of Leeds, urging residents to 'be prepared'.

River levels are rising in the Middle River Aire catchment, which covers the expanse of river from Hunslet in Leeds towards Castleford.

The flood alert says: "River levels are rising steadily in response to persistent rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible from this morning until approximately 9am tomorrow.

"Areas most at risk are low-lying areas. Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point."

Further downpours are forecast over the next 24 hours and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

There is a 90% or higher chance of rain for the remainder of the day, with temperatures not expected to increase from around 8 degrees.

Here is an hour by hour breakdown for the rest of the day:

12-1pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 7 degrees

1-2pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 7 degrees

2-3pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 8 degrees

3-4pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 8 degrees

4-5pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 8 degrees

6-7pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 8 degrees

7-8pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 8 degrees

8-9pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 8 degrees

9-10pm

Chance of rain: 80%

Temperature: 8 degrees

10-11pm

Chance of rain: 90%

Temperature: 8 degrees

11-12am

Chance of rain: 90%