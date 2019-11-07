Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast with flood warnings issued as city battered by rain
Leeds has been battered by rain throughout the day so far - with flood warnings issued by the Flood Information Service.
The Flood Information Service has warned that flooding is possible in areas of Leeds, urging residents to 'be prepared'.
River levels are rising in the Middle River Aire catchment, which covers the expanse of river from Hunslet in Leeds towards Castleford.
The flood alert says: "River levels are rising steadily in response to persistent rainfall.
"Consequently, flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible from this morning until approximately 9am tomorrow.
"Areas most at risk are low-lying areas. Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point."
Further downpours are forecast over the next 24 hours and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.
There is a 90% or higher chance of rain for the remainder of the day, with temperatures not expected to increase from around 8 degrees.
Here is an hour by hour breakdown for the rest of the day:
12-1pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
1-2pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 7 degrees
2-3pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees
3-4pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees
4-5pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees
6-7pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees
7-8pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees
8-9pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees
9-10pm
Chance of rain: 80%
Temperature: 8 degrees
10-11pm
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees
11-12am
Chance of rain: 90%
Temperature: 8 degrees