Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast for Bonfire Night 2019
It's been a wet and unsettled day in Leeds with blustery showers throughout the morning, as the city prepares for Bonfire Night.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:55 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:56 pm
Huge crowds are expected to watch six free fireworks displays and spectators will be hoping for dry weather throughout the evening.
The Met Office predicts that winds will ease tonight, replaced with colder temperatures and frost in the early hours.
Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Bonfire Night in Leeds:
15.00 - Light rain - 8C
16.00 - Light shower - 8C
17.00 - Cloudy - 8C
18.00 - Cloudy - 8C
19.00 - Cloudy - 7C
20.00 - Partly cloudy - 7C
21.00 - Cloudy - 7C
22.00 - Partly cloudy - 7C
23.00 - Partly cloudy - 6C