Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast for Bonfire Night 2019

Huge crowds are expected to watch six free fireworks displays and spectators will be hoping for dry weather throughout the evening.

The Met Office predicts that winds will ease tonight, replaced with colder temperatures and frost in the early hours.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Bonfire Night in Leeds:

Wrap up warm as temperatures are going to drop in Leeds during Bonfire Night celebrations

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

15.00 - Light rain - 8C

16.00 - Light shower - 8C

17.00 - Cloudy - 8C

18.00 - Cloudy - 8C

19.00 - Cloudy - 7C

20.00 - Partly cloudy - 7C

21.00 - Cloudy - 7C

22.00 - Partly cloudy - 7C