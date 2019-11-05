Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast for Bonfire Night 2019

It's been a wet and unsettled day in Leeds with blustery showers throughout the morning, as the city prepares for Bonfire Night.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 1:56 pm

Huge crowds are expected to watch six free fireworks displays and spectators will be hoping for dry weather throughout the evening.

The Met Office predicts that winds will ease tonight, replaced with colder temperatures and frost in the early hours.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Bonfire Night in Leeds:

Wrap up warm as temperatures are going to drop in Leeds during Bonfire Night celebrations

15.00 - Light rain - 8C

16.00 - Light shower - 8C

17.00 - Cloudy - 8C

18.00 - Cloudy - 8C

19.00 - Cloudy - 7C

20.00 - Partly cloudy - 7C

21.00 - Cloudy - 7C

22.00 - Partly cloudy - 7C

23.00 - Partly cloudy - 6C

