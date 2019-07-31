Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull on Wednesday 31 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.
The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Wednesday 31 July explains that it will be “A cloudy and rather wet start, with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and heavy in places through the morning.
“Cloud breaking to give some brighter and drier intervals, however further heavy showers, perhaps with thunder, then possible through the afternoon.”
A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place for Leeds until 23.59pm on Wednesday 31 July.
The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and some thunderstorms bringing a chance of flooding and travel disruption.”
Hour-by-hour forecast
Wednesday (31 July)
08:00 - Overcast - 17C
09:00 - Overcast - 17C
10:00 - Cloudy - 18C
11:00 - Heavy rain - 19C
12:00 - Heavy rain - 18C
13:00 - Light rain - 19C
14:00 - Light rain - 19C
15:00 - Heavy rain - 19C
16:00 - Heavy rain - 19C
17:00 - Heavy shower - 19C
18:00 - Heavy shower - 19C
19:00 - Light shower - 19C
20:00 - Light shower - 18C
21:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 18C
22:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 18C
23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C