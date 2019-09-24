Hour by hour Leeds weather forecast as heavy rain warning to last all day

Have your say

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leeds as thunder and rain are set to strike the city.

The Met Office warns that very heavy rain is expected in the region which could cause flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

In the warning, the forecaster said: "Widespread rain is expected on Tuesday with some very heavy rain possible, bringing some disruption from flooding.

"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Hour by hour forecast for Leeds

9.00 - Light rain - 16C

10.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C

11.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C

12.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C

13.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C

14.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C

15.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C

16.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C

17.00 - Light rain - 16C

18.00 - Light rain - 16C

19.00 - Cloudy - 16C

20.00 - Cloudy - 16C

21.00 - Cloudy - 15C

22.00 - Cloudy - 15C

23.00 - Cloudy - 15C

