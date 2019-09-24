Hour by hour Leeds weather forecast as heavy rain warning to last all day

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leeds as thunder and rain are set to strike the city.
The Met Office warns that very heavy rain is expected in the region which could cause flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
In the warning, the forecaster said: "Widespread rain is expected on Tuesday with some very heavy rain possible, bringing some disruption from flooding.
"Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."
Hour by hour forecast for Leeds
9.00 - Light rain - 16C
10.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C
11.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C
12.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C
13.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C
14.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C
15.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C
16.00 - Heavy Rain - 16C
17.00 - Light rain - 16C
18.00 - Light rain - 16C
19.00 - Cloudy - 16C
20.00 - Cloudy - 16C
21.00 - Cloudy - 15C
22.00 - Cloudy - 15C
23.00 - Cloudy - 15C
