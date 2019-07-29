Hour-by-hour Leeds forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 29 July, with rain, cloud and sunshine.

However, heavy rain and thunder are set to hit the city over the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Monday 29 July explains that it will be a “cloudy and dull morning, with patchy light rain and drizzle.

“This will clear steadily northwards through the afternoon allowing drier and brighter conditions to spread in from the south.”

Tuesday will then be “Rather cloudy at times with a few showers, turning heavy and perhaps thundery in the afternoon.

“Becoming increasingly breezy in the afternoon, particularly near the coast.”



Hour-by-hour forecast

Monday (29 July)

07:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

08:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

09:00 - Cloudy - 16C

10:00 - Cloudy - 17C

11:00 - Cloudy - 18C

12:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C

13:00 - Cloudy - 20C

14:00 - Sunny intervals - 21C

15:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C

16:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C

17:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C

18:00 - Sunny - 22C

19:00 - Sunny - 22C

20:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 22C

21:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 21C

22:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 20C

23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 19C

Tuesday (30 July)

06:00 - Light shower - 16C

07:00 - Light shower - 16C

08:00 - Light shower - 16C

09:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C

10:00 - Cloudy - 19C

11:00 - Sunny intervals - 20C

12:00 - Light shower - 21C

13:00 - Thunder shower- 22C

14:00 - Thunder shower - 22C

15:00 - Heavy shower - 21C

16:00 - Heavy shower - 21C

17:00 - Heavy shower - 21C

18:00 - Light shower - 21C

19:00 - Light shower - 20C

20:00 - Cloudy - 20C

21:00 - Light shower - 19C

22:00 - Light shower - 19C

23:00 - Light shower - 18C