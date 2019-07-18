Hour-by-hour Leeds forecast: This is when heavy rain and thunder is set to hit Leeds

Leeds is set to see wet and thundery weather on Friday 19 July. The Met Office is currently forecasting heavy rain for Leeds, and the BBC is also forecasting a chance of thunder.
The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire explains that it will be “increasingly cloudy and breezy on Friday, with rain spreading erratically northeast, heavy at times.
“Some brighter spells later in the afternoon, along with isolated but heavy, perhaps thundery showers. Maximum temperature 21C.”
Hour-by-hour forecast as thunder and heavy rain set to hit
08:00 - Cloudy - 16C
09:00 - Cloudy - 17C
10:00 - Light rain - 17C
11:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
12:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
13:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
14:00 - Heavy rain - 18C
15:00 - Light shower - 18C
16:00 - Light shower - 19C
17:00 - Light shower - 19C
18:00 - Light shower - 20C
19:00 - Thundery showers - 19C
20:00 - Thundery showers - 19C
21:00 - Light rain - 19C
22:00 - Light rain - 18C
23:00 - Light rain - 18C
The Met Office weekend outlook for Yorkshire explains that it will be “a warm period. Bright, dry initially on Saturday, but some heavy, slow-moving and perhaps thundery showers later.
“Dry and largely sunny thereafter, and breezy along coasts on Monday.”
Leeds is currently set to see light rain on Saturday (20 July) from 1pm until 10pm. Maximum temperature of 21C.
Sunday (21 July) is set to begin cloudy, changing to sunny by late morning. Maximum temperature of 22C.