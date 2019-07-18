Hour-by-hour Leeds forecast: This is when heavy rain and thunder is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

Leeds is set to see wet and thundery weather on Friday 19 July. The Met Office is currently forecasting heavy rain for Leeds, and the BBC is also forecasting a chance of thunder.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire explains that it will be “increasingly cloudy and breezy on Friday, with rain spreading erratically northeast, heavy at times.

“Some brighter spells later in the afternoon, along with isolated but heavy, perhaps thundery showers. Maximum temperature 21C.”

Hour-by-hour forecast as thunder and heavy rain set to hit

08:00 - Cloudy - 16C

09:00 - Cloudy - 17C

10:00 - Light rain - 17C

11:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

12:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

13:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

14:00 - Heavy rain - 18C

15:00 - Light shower - 18C

16:00 - Light shower - 19C

17:00 - Light shower - 19C

18:00 - Light shower - 20C

19:00 - Thundery showers - 19C

20:00 - Thundery showers - 19C

21:00 - Light rain - 19C

22:00 - Light rain - 18C

23:00 - Light rain - 18C

The Met Office weekend outlook for Yorkshire explains that it will be “a warm period. Bright, dry initially on Saturday, but some heavy, slow-moving and perhaps thundery showers later.

“Dry and largely sunny thereafter, and breezy along coasts on Monday.”

Leeds is currently set to see light rain on Saturday (20 July) from 1pm until 10pm. Maximum temperature of 21C.

Sunday (21 July) is set to begin cloudy, changing to sunny by late morning. Maximum temperature of 22C.