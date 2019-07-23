Hour by hour forecast as 32 degree heatwave hits Leeds TODAY

Leeds is set to bask in temperatures of up to 32 degrees today as a heatwave hits the UK.
The forecast for today is 'Sunny with a gentle breeze', with almost 0% chance of rain throughout the entire day.
The Met Office are predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels during the heatwave.
Their forecast for today in Yorkshire is: "Any early morning cloud affecting Pennines will rapidly clear, leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling hot by the afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 32 °C."
Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:
0700 - 0800
17 degrees, 0% chance of rain.
0800 - 0900
18 degrees, 1% chance of rain.
0900 - 1000
20 degrees, 2% chance of rain.
1000 - 1100
22 degrees, 2% chance of rain.
1100 - 1200
23 degrees, 1% chance of rain.
1200 - 1300
25 degrees, 1% chance of rain.
1300 - 1400
26 degrees, 1% chance of rain.
1400 - 1500
27 degrees, 1% chance of rain.
1500 - 1600
28 degrees, 0% chance of rain.
1600 - 1700
28 degrees, 0% chance of rain.
1700 - 1800
29 degrees, 0% chance of rain.
1800 - 1900
29 degrees, 1% chance of rain.
1900 - 2000
28 degrees, 2% chance of rain.
2000 - 2100
27 degrees, 3% chance of rain.
2100 - 2200
25 degrees, 3% chance of rain