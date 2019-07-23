Hour by hour forecast as 32 degree heatwave hits Leeds TODAY

Have your say

Leeds is set to bask in temperatures of up to 32 degrees today as a heatwave hits the UK.

cc GETTY

The forecast for today is 'Sunny with a gentle breeze', with almost 0% chance of rain throughout the entire day.

The Met Office are predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels during the heatwave.

Their forecast for today in Yorkshire is: "Any early morning cloud affecting Pennines will rapidly clear, leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling hot by the afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 32 °C."

Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:

0700 - 0800

17 degrees, 0% chance of rain.

0800 - 0900

18 degrees, 1% chance of rain.

0900 - 1000

20 degrees, 2% chance of rain.

1000 - 1100

22 degrees, 2% chance of rain.

1100 - 1200

23 degrees, 1% chance of rain.

1200 - 1300

25 degrees, 1% chance of rain.

1300 - 1400

26 degrees, 1% chance of rain.

1400 - 1500

27 degrees, 1% chance of rain.

1500 - 1600

28 degrees, 0% chance of rain.

1600 - 1700

28 degrees, 0% chance of rain.

1700 - 1800

29 degrees, 0% chance of rain.

1800 - 1900

29 degrees, 1% chance of rain.

1900 - 2000

28 degrees, 2% chance of rain.

2000 - 2100

27 degrees, 3% chance of rain.

2100 - 2200

25 degrees, 3% chance of rain