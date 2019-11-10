Here is what the weather has in store for Leeds over the next week

The Met Office has forecast showers throughout the day on Monday, with more predictions of showers on Tuesday.

The weather is set to improve by mid-week, with the Leeds forecast cloudy and dry on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, temperatures will also drop, hitting highs of just five to six degrees.

More rain forecast for Leeds this week as temperatures drop

Met Office forecasters said weather would be particularly wintry across hills and that by Thursday many would be seeing frost in the morning.

There are no flood warnings in place for Leeds, however many areas across Yorkshire remain at risk with a danger to life.